Police close Redwood Rd. after another fatal auto-pedestrian crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police were advising that Redwood Road at the site of another fatal crash would be closed into Saturday morning.

The incident was dispatched just before 11 p.m. Friday.

“We are investigating a deadly crash near 1179 South Redwood Road,” SLCPD tweeted shortly before midnight.

“Redwood Road is closed from about Indian Avenue to California Ave., police said, saying the closure would last several hours.

“No additional details are available.”

On scene reports indicated the incident is a fatal auto-pedestrian traffic accident.

It comes only a week after another auto-pedestrian fatality 10 blocks south on Redwood Road.

On Friday night Oct. 13, Vanessa David, 44, was killed at 200 South Redwood Road by a driver who did not stop.

The hit and run remains under investigation, police having recovered the suspect vehicle.