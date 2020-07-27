Police: Coalville man arrested on voyeurism charge after climbing onto roof of family’s home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Coalville man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly peeked at a teen through her bedroom window and then was found on the roof of her parents’ home.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Silver Summit said Jayson Reyes Garcia, 26, is facing a charge of voyeurism against a child under 14 years of age, a class A misdemeanor.

Deputies responded to a home in Coalville Sunday, where residents reported there was a man on their roof.

“According to the victim, a 13-year-old female, she heard footsteps on the roof so she went downstairs and told her parents, who went outside and observed a male subject, later identified as Jayson Reyes, on their roof,” the statement said. “According to the victim, she heard the subject ‘knock’ so she turned the lights off and ran downstairs to

tell her parents.”

According to the victim’s parents, Garcia attempted to flee by jumping off their roof into their backyard where they were able to make contact with him.

“The parents reported their daughter was in her room getting ready for bed when this happened,” the statement said. “Deputies observed the window screen to be pried away from the victim’s window … ”

Garcia was transported to Summit County Jail without incident.