Police: College student escapes kidnapping after being trapped in bedroom of Provo home

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A college student escaped a kidnapping Monday after police say a 39-year-old man trapped her in the bedroom of his Provo home.

Provo police say the female college student went to a home at 2475 W. 200 North to buy a hat for a costume.

After making the purchase inside the home, the student was attempting to leave when Matthew Henry Swann “pushed her into the bedroom and closed the door behind them,” according to a probable cause statement filed in 4th District Court.

“Swann then grabbed the student around the waist with both arms, took her phone away and then attempted to remove his shirt,” the police statement continues.

Police say the student feared for her life and that “she was about to be raped,” and fought off Swann.

“She was able to punch him and bite his hand until he released her,” according to the affidavit. “The female fled the house and immediately called the police.”

Swann was arrested for investigation of kidnapping, a second-degree felony. He his being held without bail in the Utah County Jail.