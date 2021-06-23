Police confirm Murray officer-involved shooting left suspect dead, officer injured

MURRAY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Murray Police spokeswoman has confirmed the officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex left a suspect dead and an officer transported to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.

Spokeswoman Kristen Reardon told journalists at the scene that police responded to the Villas at Vine, at 811 E. Vine, on a domestic incident call.

One suspect was fatal shot, Reardon said. The victim was reportedly a male.

An officer was transported to Intermountain Medical Center for treatment of injuries of a nature she did not disclose.

Officers from multiple agencies including the Murray Police Department and the Unified Fire Department remained at the scene as of about 6:30 p.m.

An outside agency will investigate the incident, in keeping with OICI protocol, which also requires the involved officer will be placed on leave.

Reardon declined to release additional details.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.

 

