SLCPD officer shoots, wounds dog while warding off attack

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A dog allegedly attacked a Salt Lake City Police officer when he was issuing a citation Monday.

The incident occurred in the area of 237 S. 1000 East just before 8:15 a.m. when officers were responding to a trespassing call, said a watch log from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“One of the subjects complied with the request to pack up and leave, however the second subject, Tiffany Healey, refused to leave,” the watch log said. “When she was being issued a citation, she decided to leave with the officer’s ticket book.”

Officers attempted to stop her by taking hold of her.

“At that time her dog attacked one of the officers, biting him on the forearm and rear leg area,” the watch log said. “The officer drew his service weapon and fired two rounds. One of the rounds grazed the dog and stopped the attack.”

Healey was taken to jail for trespassing and resisting. The dog was taken by animal control.