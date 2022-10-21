Police: DoorDash driver delivers food to Bountiful residence, swipes package from neighbor

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a DoorDash delivery driver recently dropped off food at a Bountiful residence, then swiped a package from a neighboring doorstep.

Bountiful police released images from of the alleged package thief Friday on Facebook.

“Our compliments to the reporting party for getting the package back without incident,” the post states. “Now we need to identify the suspect and have a chat with them.”

Anyone with information about the man in the photos is asked to call Bountiful police at 801-298-6000 and reference case No. 22-3187.

Police said the information about the delivery driver also could be obtained “by way of an investigative subpoena.”

“That takes a couple days, and is only useful if we assume the account is under the actual name of the suspect. We will go that route if we need to,” the post states.