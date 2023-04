COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, April 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A drive-by shooting Saturday night destroyed five large windows and caused thousands of dollars in damage at a Cottonwood Heights office building, police said.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo on social media Sunday showing the five damaged windows at the Old Mill Corporate Center, 6322 S. 3000 East.

No injuries were reported, police said.