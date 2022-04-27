Police: Driver arrested after hitting, killing teen bicyclist in crosswalk in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver who police say hit and killed a 13-year-old bicyclist on 9000 South and then fled the scene was arrested Tuesday night.

West Jordan police say the 13-year-old West Jordan boy was riding his bicycle in a crosswalk on 9000 South at 1510 West about 6 p.m. when he was hit by a light-colored Chevrolet pickup. Witnesses and responding officers performed CPR on the boy before transporting him to Intermountain Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, West Jordan police confirmed.

Witnesses told police the teen was crossing 9000 South when the truck turned right on 9000 South from 1510 West and hit the bicyclist, according to a news release. The vehicle then turned around and fled from the scene south on 1510 West, police said.

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

“Our hearts are broken for this family who lost their child today,” West Jordan police spokesman Samuel Winkler said. “We have no words for why someone would leave another human in the road mortally injured and hope that the suspect does the right thing by turning themselves in.”

At 9:30 p.m., West Jordan police announced the driver’s arrest on Twitter.

“We want to thank all of the witnesses in this case as our officers have located the suspect and arrested him,” police tweeted.

The 50-year-old man’s name will be released after he is booked into jail, police said.