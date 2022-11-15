Police: Driver arrested in West Valley City after pointing gun at officer in unmarked patrol vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he became angry and pointed a gun at another motorist who happened to be an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle.

A Granite School District police officer was driving north on 5600 West about 11:45 a.m. when he signaled to change lanes to turn east on 4100 South, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

That’s when a motorist, later identified as Taylor Ray Bradley, “became upset” and began tailgating the unmarked police truck, court documents state.

While both vehicles were traveling east on 4100 South, Bradley changed lanes to pull parallel with the unmarked police vehicle and “began yelling profanities,” the statement continues. Bradley then pointed “what appeared to be a small silver firearm” at the officer, police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at 5470 W. 4100 South and ordered Bradley out of the vehicle, the statement continues.

Police say Bradley “was dishonest” when asked about the firearm. While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers found a firearm “pushed in the seat cushion of the passenger side front seat.”

Bradley was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor.