WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist on 9000 South near 1510 West on Tuesday evening.

West Jordan police confirmed that a bicyclist died after being hit by light-colored Chevrolet pickup around 6 p.m.

