Police: Driver runs red light, broadsides Lehi City PD patrol car

LEHI, Utah, March 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Sunday night, a Lehi City Police officer was driving through an intersection when the patrol car was struck.

“One of our officers was struck broadside by a vehicle that had just run a red light at Triumph Boulevard and Thanksgiving Way,” a statement from the department says.

“We are grateful that injuries were relatively minor for both our officer as well as the other motorist, and they are both now recovering.”

Photos from the scene show one shot of the patrol car resting precariously on its driver side, and another shot of a major indentation on the impact site, the passenger side.

“Looking at the damage to the vehicles, this could very well have caused much more serious injuries to all parties,” the news release says.

“We urge everyone to be more aware while driving.”