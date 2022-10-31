Police: Driver under influence of illegal narcotics crashes into 2 cyclists during southern Utah Ironman event

WASHINGTON, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 68-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after police say she crashed into and seriously injured two cyclists while driving under the influence of illegal narcotics.

Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to the area of Telegraph Street and Slow Creek Lane, where two cyclists competing in the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championship were hit by a car, Washington City police said.

One injured cyclist had a compound fracture to his right arm, though both suffered “serious bodily injuries,” Washington City police said in a probable cause statement filed in 5th District Court. Both patients were transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital, police said.

Police say Diana Marie Linford was driving the vehicle when it crashed into the cyclists. The arresting officer said Lindford admitted to having illegal narcotics in her vehicle, as well as to smoking marijuana earlier that day, according to the police statement.

Police say Linford failed to obey a flagger who was directing traffic during the Ironman event, resulting in the crash.

Linford was evaluated by two certified drug recognition experts who determined she was under the influence of illegal narcotics, the affidavit states.

After being evaluated at St. George Regional Hospital, Linford was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane for investigation of:

Two counts of causing an accident with serious bodily injury while under the influence of illegal narcotics, a third-degree felony

Failing to obey a flagger, a class B misdemeanor

Linford is being held on $10,000 bail, according to court documents.