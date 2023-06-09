Police: Drunken driver crashes into 3 stopped vehicles, injures 3 in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, June 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were injured Thursday night when a drunken driver crashed into a motorcycle and two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light in Kearns, police said.

Arthur Anderson, 35, was arrested after police say he was driving a truck at a “high rate of speed” about 11 p.m. when he crashed into three vehicles — including a motorcycle — stopped at a red light at the intersection of 6200 South and 5600 West.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

The 26-year-old female driver and 31-year-old male passenger in a Toyota Camry both were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Cutler said.

No one was injured in the other vehicle involved, police said.

Anderson was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence of alcohol, a third-degree felony, and having an open container or drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor.