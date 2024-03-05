Police, family seek help finding man missing since January

LAVERKIN, Utah, March 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — LaVerkin City police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Tristen White is 27, and was last seen in January in Garden City, near Bear Lake, according to information shared by police.

White is Navajo, stands 6 feet 2 inches, and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, and usually wears a knit cap.

White’s tattoos, all on the left side of his body, include a Patrick Star character on his arm; a red rose on his knee, and the word “Thrasher” on one of his fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to call White’s family at 909-204-0409, according to a missing person poster shared by the LaVerkin City police.