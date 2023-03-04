Police: Farmington man was armed during fatal traffic stop over ‘illegitimate’ license plate

FARMINGTON, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 25-year-old man was armed Wednesday when he was shot and killed by Farmington officers during a traffic stop for having an “illegitimate” license plate.

Chase Linde Allan, of Farmington, died following what his family called a “brutal murder” by five police officers who fired at least 12 rounds at him while he sat inside his car parked at the U.S. Post Office at 145 E. State.

Farmington police have not released body-camera footage from the officer-involved shooting but issued a statement Friday about what officers’ cameras captured.

Police say Allan only rolled the vehicle’s window down a few inches and “refused to provide identification or cooperate with the officer in any way” during the 3:22 p.m. traffic stop.

“The driver asserted his independence from the laws of the land, as well as his belief that he was not required to provide information to the officer, nor was he required to cooperate,” Farmington police stated Friday.

The officer called for assistance, and a supervisor, two other officers and a trainee responded, police said.

“Officers exhausted multiple further attempts to persuade Mr. Allan to cooperate and ordered him to exit the vehicle,” the statement continues.

Police say body-cam footage shows an officer opening a door to the car and another officer attempting to remove Allan from the vehicle.

An “observing officer” then yelled “gun, gun, gun,” a struggle lasting only a few seconds ensued and gunshots could be heard, according to the statement.

“Officers secured Mr. Allan and began rendering aid to him,” the statement continues. “An empty holster can be seen on Mr. Allan’s right hip and a handgun can be seen lying on the driver side floorboard of the vehicle.”

Allan was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team, according to Farmington police.

“It is our intent to release this video to the public at the earliest opportunity,” the statement continues. “In the meantime, we provide this statement with insight as to what the body worn cameras captured.”

Allan family statement

In a statement posted to social media Thursday, Allan’s family calls his death “devastating and tragic” and accuses Farmington police officers of murdering him “while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety.”

Family members also say police are “stonewalling” them by not notifying next of kin of his death or updating them on the investigation.

“We found out about Chase’s death along with the entirety of our community via News Reporters and Articles written online,” the Facebook post states.

“We have learned more from media coverage about what occurred than anywhere else right now. Officers claim it was a routine traffic stop, yet the officer requested multiple other officers to the scene a couple blocks prior to the stop.

“This resulted in the brutal murder of Chase at the hands of 5 Farmington Police officers, with them shooting him while he was still in his automobile and likely terrified for his safety. They shot 12 plus rounds at him while he was still inside the car with the engine running and lights on when reporters arrived.”

Allan was described by family as “a gracious, loving soul who was known by everyone in his community to be caring, thoughtful, and kind and would do anything for someone in need.”

He was a 2016 graduate of Davis High School and recent Utah State University grad, the post states.

Allan played soccer at Davis High and later at Utah State, according to the family statement.

“He was 25 years old and had graduated from Utah State University. He was always selflessly helping and protecting others in need. He has been studying law the last few years and was a patriot doing what he could to defend the people’s freedom and liberty in his community,” the post states.