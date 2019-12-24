Police: Father arrested after daughters found wandering alone in Jordan Landing area

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police arrested a father after his daughters were allegedly found wandering alone in the Jordan Landing area.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Curtis Limbaugh, 61, is facing charges of:

Prisoner/detainee throws/propels object at officer/other, a third-degree felony

2 charges of child abandonment, a third-degree felony

Assault/threat of violence knowing person is a police officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer wrote he was called to the scene to conduct a welfare check on two juvenile females who “appeared to be scared walking alone in Jordan Landing,” the statement said.

“Upon speaking to the juveniles they told me and other officers on scene that their dad got mad at them and said he would not drive them back to their mother’s house.”

Officers made contact with the suspect at a hotel and he said his daughters had walked away and he didn’t know where they were.

“He yelled at me and told me that he didn’t know and then yelled at me asking where his daughters were,” the arresting officer wrote. “I explained to him that his daughters were safe and that I needed to speak to him about why he did not stop them from leaving or provide them with safekeeping and letting them leave. He then said ‘If they’re safe then I am done talking to you’ and tried slamming the door on myself and another officer.”

The suspect then allegedly pulled the door back again and slammed it into the arresting officer and another officer.

“Once we put him in handcuffs he continued showing signs of aggression towards us by posturing up towards us and then started walking away as if to grab something from inside of a nearby nightstand,” the statement said.

“I then deployed OC spray on the suspect and he began swinging his arms at us trying to evade and assault us. After I placed him in handcuffs he turned his face towards my backing officer and spit his own bodily fluids (saliva) into Officer Taylor’s mouth.”

The suspect was placed into a WRAP safety restraint and kept trying to kick officers, the statement said. He also swore at an officer.

Limbaugh was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $17,630.