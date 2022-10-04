Police: Father, son found dead from gunshot wounds in West Jordan residence

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son who shared a West Jordan residence were found deceased Monday after a neighbor called police for a welfare check.

The men, age 44 and 73, were found dead from gunshot wounds, a statement from the West Jordan Police Department says.

“Neighbors were concerned that they had not seen the residents in several days,” the Tuesday news release says.

Police responded at about 2:30 p.m. Monday to the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive, and found the bodies.

“There is no danger to the public and we are not seeking additional suspects,” the WJPD statement says.

“Once an autopsy is completed and next of kin notified, we anticipate releasing additional information.”

