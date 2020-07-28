Police, FBI bomb experts say explosive in S. Jordan home likely manufactured by suspect

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say the explosive substance found in the home of the South Jordan man who fired at SWAT officers Thursday night is believed to be a “peroxide-based explosive” manufactured by the suspect himself.

According to a press release by South Jordan Police, Ryan McManigal, 42, had been being watched by police after he allegedly sent threatening messages to the owner of a local restaurant, implying customers could end up being hurt in a mass shooting if the owner did not stop harassing him.

“Officers made contact with McManigal at that time and issued a trespass notice on behalf of the restaurant,” the release said.

“Early the following morning, we received an additional report of McManigal pacing in his backyard with a rifle the night before, with possible gunshots being heard.”

Police investigated and “found evidence McManigal most likely shot out a city street light west of his home.”

Detectives also determined it was unlawful for him to be in possession of a firearm, the release said.

“Throughout our investigation, we believed McManigal might have been experiencing some mental health issues, so we contacted the UNI Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) to help. After several days of working toward a resolution, we determined the risk to the public and the area neighboring his home outweighed any further delay in McManigal’s arrest.”

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, July 23, the South Valley Crisis Negotiation Team contacted McManigal at his home, in the 3300 West block of Snow Moon Place, and advised him to surrender. McManigal refused.

As a Tactical Unit (SWAT) approached the residence in armored vehicles, the news release says, McManigal began firing at officers with an assault rifle. He surrendered a short time later and was taken safely into custody.

In the course of the investigation, it was learned that McManigal possibly had explosives in the home, so the West Valley, Unified Fire, and FBI Bomb Squads were contacted, and about 168 home and over 30 businesses were evacuated.

On Friday evening, the bomb squad conducted two detonations of the explosives, with the most significant damage contained to McManigal’s home. There were no reports of injuries or damage to nearby structures as a result of either detonation.

“The South Jordan Police Department extends its appreciation to all partnering agencies that assisted in a safe resolution of this incident,” the news release concludes.

McManigal was arrested on 23 felony charges and three lesser charges. They are:

Nineteen counts of aggravated assault of a targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss of $1,500-$5,000, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Two counts of violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor