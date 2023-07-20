Police find child porn on phone man used to film women, children in Moab

MOAB, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 41-year-old man accused of filming women and children in Moab and possessing child pornography.

So far none of the illegal material recovered involves local residents, the Moab City Police Department said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

“At this time, it appears as if the explicit images were obtained through the internet and do not involve any local victims,” police said. “However, due to the large amount of material discovered, it will take time to complete a thorough investigation.”

Luis Alfredo Guzman was arrested Friday after a concerned citizen reported him filming women and children with his phone inside and near the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center.

Police discovered pornographic material involving children on Guzman’s devices and arrested him for investigation of 31 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Many photos of women and children taken in Moab and surrounding areas were also recovered, police said.

“These images appear to have been taken in public settings, and all subjects in the photographs are clothed. Regardless of whether the photos and videos taken locally are found to be illegal, we recognize the mere act of surreptitiously filming and photographing women and children is disturbing and of great concern to the entire community.

“The Moab Police Department encourages anyone who may have witnessed these acts, or who are concerned they may have been victimized to contact the Moab Police Department Investigations Division at 435-259-8938.”

The department said the investigation of Guzman is ongoing and “could take significant time to complete. We are working diligently to confirm that there are no local victims of any other illegal activity.”

The department also said it is partnering with the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center and other area businesses to find solutions to prevent such an incident from occurring in the future.

The department has coordinated with local mental health service providers and victim advocates to ensure support and resources are available to anyone in need.