Police: Granger High student hit by car improving, expected to survive

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old Granger High School student who was hit by a car and critically injured last week is improving and is expected to survive, police said.

The teen was hit just before noon on Sept. 19 near 3450 West and 3500 South, not far from the high school, West Valley City police said. The student was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police provided an update on the teen’s condition on social media Monday: “The 15-year-old Granger High student who was hit by a car last week is improving. He is expected to survive.”

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers, police said.

Police say the student was not in a crosswalk when they were hit, and the teen entered the road abruptly between two vehicles.

Police say it appears the driver who hit the teen did not have enough time to stop.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before the teen was taken to a hospital.