Police help wandering bear safely cross U.S. 89 in Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police temporarily stopped traffic on U.S. 89 in Ephraim on Tuesday afternoon to allow a bear to safely cross the highway.

The Ephraim City Police Department posted video of the bear crossing U.S. 89 on its Facebook page about 4 p.m. The bear was spotted at Ephraim Pioneer Cemetery just west of the highway, according to the post.

“The reporting party was concerned the bear was headed toward Highway 89 and didn’t want it to get hit,” the post states. “Our officers responded and were able to shut down traffic in time so the bear could safely cross.”

A Utah Division of Natural Resources officer followed the bear across the highway and into the mountains, “making sure it made it safe and sound,” the post states.

According to DWR, there are 3,500 to 4,000 black bears living in Utah.