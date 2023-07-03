Police: Herriman man violates protective order nearly 50 times asking victim to stop telling police about protective order violations

HERRIMAN, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Herriman man is facing 12 new charges after he allegedly contacted a woman with a protective order against him.

Suspect Bryan Kent Medlyn, 50, now faces two counts of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony, and 10 counts of violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor.

“I counted at least 49 I found through the email dialogues between Medlyn and (the protective order holder), however I am booking Medlyn on 10 counts and (will) refer additional counts to Utah County case screening,” says an arrest document filed on Saturday, July 1, by an officer of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The officer revealed what the banned calls and emails were about.

“He wanted and wants her to stop calling police to reporting the protective order violations, or withhold information causing him to be charged.”

Medlyn was originally charged on Jan. 24 of this year with a single count of violating a protective order.

In the Saturday case, Medlyn was ordered held without bail.