Police: Husband arrested after Utah woman found dead in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah woman serving in the Alaska National Guard has been found dead and her husband has been arrested for her murder, police said.

Saria Hildabrand, 21, who been missing since Sunday, has been found dead, the Anchorage Police Department confirmed Friday. No other details about her death were immediately released.

Police arrested the woman’s husband, Zarrius Hildabrand, 21, in connection with her death. He was booked into the Anchorage Jail for investigation of murder and tampering with evidence.

Saria Hildabrand was last seen about 10 a.m. Sunday near Mockingbird Drive and Alpenhorn Avenue.

Police previously issued a news release asking for help locating the missing woman.

Online fundraisers and social media groups were created to assist in the search.

A GoFundMe page created to help Saria Hildabrand’s family travel to Alaska from Utah and help fund the search says she moved to Anchorage earlier this year to live with her husband.

