Police ID 8-months pregnant woman killed in West Valley City accident; baby girl reported in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police officials have revealed the name of a woman who died after a traffic accident Thursday night, and whose fetus, 8 months along, was delivered alive after her mother’s death.

The victim was 29-year-old Shelby Boyce, of West Valley City, the WVCPD statement says. The baby was delivered by Caesarean section, and was transported in critical condition to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The accident happened at about 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 3500 South Bangerter Highway, the statement says.

Boyce and her 28-year-old husband were westbound on 3500 South in their 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer, and “proceeded through the intersection on a green light.

“A 2016 Subaru Forester driven by an 18-year-old male was traveling southbound on Bangerter Highway and rad a red light, striking the passenger side of the Mitsubishi Lancer. The passenger in the Mitsubishi, 29-year-old Shelby Boyce of West Valley City, was 8 months pregnant. The majority of the impact struck the side of the vehicle which she was occupying.”

Boyce was trapped inside the wreckage, and was extracated by the West Valley City Fire Department.

“She was a transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Despite numerous life-saving measures, Ms. Boyce was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” the police statement says.

“Ms. Boyce’s baby girl was delivered via Cesarean section. The baby was stabilized enough to be transported to a hospital where she could receive more specialized care. We do not have an update on her condition at this time.”

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

“At this time, impairment is not suspected as a cause of this accident, however a through investigation is underway, which includes laboratory testing,” the WVCPD statement says, adding that it can take months to get test results back.

“Any charges in this case are pending the outcome of further investigation.”

A GoFundMe account that says it was set up to help Boyce’s family with expenses has been set up, and can be viewed here. The account says the baby’s condition has been upgraded to serious, and lists the victim’s name as Shelby Boyce Short.

Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee the veracity of this or any GoFundMe account, so user discretion is advised. Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.