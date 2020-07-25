Update: Police ID alleged shooter in Sandy ‘road rage’ incident

SANDY, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police have identified a man booked into jail on seven felony charges after he allegedly shot a driver passing the Liberty Heights Apartments in a case of what officers are calling road rage.

Anthony Vigil, 28, has been charged with:

Aggravated assault, a first-degree felony

Six counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Vigil’s bail is set at $50,000.

A probable cause statement in the case says officers were called to the area, said officers responded to the area of 8146. South and 1300 East after a call regarding shots fired. Sgt. Clay Swensen, Sandy City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the call came in a little before 9 p.m. Friday.

“He (Vigil) witnessed the victim … a 23-year-old male drive by,” the statement says. “The victim drove faster than Anthony approved of. Anthony walked to the area near 8176 S 1300 East … where the victim had parked his vehicle.

“Anthony confronted the victim about his driving. A physical altercation began. During the physical fight, Anthony Vigil intentionally pulled out a black colored handgun.

“Anthony fired six rounds at the victim. The victim was hit six times. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen, hip, leg, elbow and forearm. The shooting was

witnessed by the victims girlfriend…. (The girlfriend) stated that she knows the shooter

because he lives in the building next to her.”

The girlfriend pointed out Vigil to responding officers, the statement says. The shooting victim (whose age was originally reported by police as 30) was taken by paramedics to IMC Hospital, “where he was taken into surgery.”

The handgun was recovered inside Vigil’s apartment, and he was taken into custody without incident, the probable cause statement says.

Swensen said the shooting victim was transported in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related, Swensen said.

“It started as a road rage incident,” he said.