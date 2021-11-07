Police ID guest shot, killed outside wedding in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, November 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified the man shot and killed as he stood outside a wedding venue near 145 E. Fort Union Blvd.

The victim was Oscar Avila, 28, of Midvale.

“On Nov. 6, 2021 at approximately 11:26 p.m., Unified Police Department responded to 145 E. Ft. Union Blvd. on reports of a shooting,” a statement issued by the Unified Police Department says.

“Upon arrival, they located a 28-year-old male on the ground, bleeding. Life saving measures were attempted by wedding guests as well as law enforcement, however he was declared deceased by Unified Fire Department.

“At this time, we do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Unified Police at 801-840-4000.”

Police are investigating whether the shooting could have been gang related.

