Police ID man arrested after fatal shooting near Winco in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man injured Friday in a Midvale shooting during which a woman was fatally shot. The injured man has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Tyler Wade Shirreffs, 36, was booked on a charge of parole violation, a third-degree felony. Charges related to the fatal shooting have not been filed against Shirreffs, and the investigation is ongoing.

Killed in the Friday shooting was Teresa Marie Alires, 39, of Salt Lake City.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler said Friday that the initial call came in at about 5:30 p.m., reporting an assault with a weapon. It was quickly followed by multiple calls reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Alires, deceased in the parking lot at the Hilton Hotel, Cutler said.

A man, later revealed to be Shirreffs, also had been shot and ran into the WinCo Foods store, where he was first treated by WinCo employees who fashioned makeshift tourniquets, until a police officer came in and applied another tourniquet.

The wounded man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition.

Cutler said witnesses reported seeing a male and female leaving the scene on foot. The male was wearing dark clothing and the female was dressed in a floral shirt and jeans.

“We don’t know if they were involved,” Cutler said, “but we’d like to talk with them regarding what they may have seen or heard, or what they know about the incident.”

Cutler said a weapon has been recovered, but it was not immediately known if if another weapon was involved or if there were multiple shooters.

UPD can be reached by calling 801-743-7000.