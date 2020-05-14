Police ID man dead after Taylorsville traffic collision

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified a man who was extremely critically injured Wednesday in a Taylorsville collision, and who died overnight.

“The victim of last night’s traffic accident in Taylorsville died from his injuries,” a UPD tweet says. “He identified as Andrew Steven Miller Jenkins, age 35, of Cottonwood Heights. Our condolences to his family.”

The two-vehicle collision happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 6200 South and Redwood Road. Jenkins was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center for emergency treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.

At least two other vehicles collided after the initial accident, but the occupants were not seriously injured.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.