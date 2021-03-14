Police ID man killed in South Salt Lake shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in South Salt Lake has been identified by police.

The homicide victim was 26-year-old Mostafa Hosseini, an update from the South Salt Lake Police Department says.

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

Police responded to the scene, at 2250 S. 500 East, at about 1:44 p.m. Saturday.

“Cause of death, multiple gun shot wounds,” the SSLPD statement says.

“The homicide investigation is on-going. Detectives are actively pursuing leads. The suspect(s) have not been identified. If any has information to assist in this case please email nhill@sslc.com or call (801) 412-3655.”