Police ID man killed in suspected drive-by shooting in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a suspected drive-by shooting Saturday night in the vicinity of Golden Avenue near Church Street in Layton.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Trujillo of Layton, said a news release from Layton Police Department Monday afternoon.

On Saturday at approximately 10:10 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting, the news release said.

“When officers arrived they found a male gunshot victim lying in the street,” the news release said. “EMS attempted lifesaving measures and transported the victim to the hospital, but he ultimately died from his injuries.”

Officials have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

“We are actively investigating this case as a homicide,” the news release said. “No arrests have been made at this point. We are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.