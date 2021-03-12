Fleeing suspect who crashed car in Millcreek identified by Unified Police

Unified Police Detective Kevin Mallory told Gephardt Daily the incident began about 6:30 p.m. with officers being called to a home at the Majestic Oaks Mobile Park near 898 West Storm Mountain Drive.

According to Mallory, there were reports a man had entered the residence, “brandished a handgun, and made threats to kill individuals inside the home.

“The suspect was leaving as officers were arriving,” Mallory said. He sped off, but police knew ahead of time the vehicle he was driving and were able to spike the tires.

UPD officers tried to pull the suspect over, but he fled, prompting police to give chase.

“Given the aggravated nature of the of the crime, a pursuit was authorized, and we pursued the vehicle from the area around 900 West about 4500 South, down to Redwood Road, and up to 3900 South,” Mallory said.

The suspect continued to drive, despite his car’s heavily damaged tires, and made it to 3900 South and 900 East before crashing as he made a left-hand turn.

The suspect ran from the car, but was quickly captured by several officers and taken into custody, Mallory said.

Mallory said the decision to chase the suspect wasn’t made lightly.

“This was a crime involving a firearm threat of violence, but a direct and specific threat, and we take those seriously,” Mallory said. “I think that the public expects us to take this seriously. The information we had at the time was limited as far as who the suspect was, so it made it even that much more important that we’re able to apprehend him as quickly and safely as possible.

“That is why we spiked him before the pursuit was initiated. And that allowed us to maintain a relatively low-speed pursuit, especially at a time where there’s a moderate amount of traffic.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.