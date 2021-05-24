Police ID victim, suspect in apparent South Salt Lake murder-suicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man and woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in South Salt Lake.

The victim has been identified as Lauren Hoover, 34, a resident of Murray, according to a statement from South Salt Lake Police Department.

The suspect, Philip Gorst, 38, was a resident of South Salt Lake, police said. The apparent murder-suicide homicide happened at the Gorst’s home near 2800 S. Eugene Lane.

“There are no documented cases of domestic violence between the couple,” the SSLPD statement said. “The length of their relationship is unknown.”

“All of the evidence at this point is indicative of a murder-suicide, however, there is no known motive at this time. The South Salt Lake Police Department grieves with the family and friends affected by this horrific crime.”

Sgt. Matt Oehler, public information officer for South Salt Lake PD, told Gephardt Daily police were dispatched to the residence Friday, about 11:08 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they quickly made entry into the townhome “based on exigent circumstances,” Oehler said, and “found two adults, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.”

Officers reported finding a bullet hole in a garage door, which appeared to have been fired from inside the residence.

Gephardt Daily will update the story when more information becomes available.