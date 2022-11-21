Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nichole Olsen.

“Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information available to release at this time.”

A fundraiser posted by Megain Gabbitas asks for help raising funeral costs for Olsen.

“Our beautiful daughter Nicole Olsen, age 29 was tragically murdered early this morning in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah,” the GoFundMe page says.

(Salt Lake City Police confirmed their records show Nichole spelled with an “h.”)

“Our hearts are truly saddened by this sudden and unexpected loss of Nikki. Our family is grieving, and we are not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Santino the memorial his mommy deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Investigation

A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. Sunday shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.

The victim, now identified as Olsen, “was transported to the hospital by her friends where she was pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.”

Police set up crime tape around the nearby public parking lots where the shooting was first reported.

Hours later, the SLCPD issued a statement saying the incident happened after several patrons were asked by employees to leave the club.

“While outside, the suspect got into an argument with the victim’s boyfriend. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim,” the SLCPD statement says.

Anyone with any information or any witnesses are encouraged to call the police department. The number to call is 801-799-3000. The case number is 22-229528.