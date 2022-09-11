Police identify 17-year-old shot, killed in Salt Lake City, suspect remains at-large

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the name of the 17-year-old boy shot and killed in what detectives are investigating as a possible gang-related shooting.

The teenage victim, identified as Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez, was mortally wounded early Saturday morning while sitting inside a car near 500 S. Post St. in Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove area.

The investigation began at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, say statements issued by the SLCPD. Multiple callers told dispatch operators they had heard gunfire.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a young man, later identified as Galicia-Rodriguez with critical injuries,” a Sunday SLCPD statement says. “Officers provided emergency first aid and Gold Cross took Galicia-Rodriguez to the hospital where he later died.

“On Saturday, detectives with the SLCPD Gang Unit and Homicide Squad spent the day speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood where the shooting occurred looking for additional witnesses and evidence related to this case.”

This investigation is progressing, the police statement says, “but detectives are still asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.”

Detectives are still trying to confirm whether this was a gang-related shooting, based on information developed so far in the investigation, the Sunday statement says, adding “No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 22-176652.