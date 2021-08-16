Police identify 2 young men fatally shot at Magna house party

MAGNA, Utah, August 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the names of two young men who were shot and killed Sunday morning at a house party in Magna.

The victims have been identified as Juan Valentine Rodriguez, 19, and Ivan Valenzuela, 18.

An underage girl was wounded in the incident, but her name has not been made public.

Unified Police told Gephardt Daily earlier Sunday that they were called to a home at 3623 S. Evening Light Cove just after 1 a.m.

Upon arriving, they found the victims and a large number of people who had attended a party there and witnessed the shooting.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone who has any information about these homicides is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.