Police identify 46-year-old Springville man killed in officer-involved shooting

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, March 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 46-year-old man shot and killed by police Sunday morning in Springville.

Mathew Scott Nielsen, of Springville, was killed in the officer-involved shooting just before 5 a.m. in the area of 1000 West and 1200 North, police said.

Police were responding to reports of gunshots in the area when an officer came upon a traffic accident, according to a news release from the Springville Police Department.

When the officer exited his patrol vehicle to check on the condition of those involved in the crash, police say Nielsen “opened fire at the officer.”

A second officer arrived and also exchanged gunfire with Nielsen, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

A Springville police officer was shot in the leg during the exchange of gunfire, the release states. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident team. Police did not release the names of the officers involved.