Police identify 68-year-old woman killed by falling tree on Clearfield trail

CLEARFIELD, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the woman who died Wednesday night after being hit by a falling tree.

Rosario Bautista, 68, of Clearfield, was riding a bike on the Rio Grande Trail between 200 South and 300 North about 7 p.m. when a tree toppled by winds landed on her, police said.

First responders found Bautista unconscious and in “extremely critical condition” under the tree, according to a news release from the Clearfield City Police Department.

“Officers were able to lift the tree enough to remove the patient from under the tree,” the release states.

Bautista was transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital in Layton, where she later died, police said.

The Rio Grand Trail remained closed Thursday between 200 South and 300 North while crews clean up the downed trees, police said.