Police identify driver killed in crash with stalled truck in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the driver who died after crashing into the back of a disabled concrete pump truck Wednesday afternoon.

Dan Wooden, 54, of Salt Lake City, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the back of a concrete pump truck that was stopped near the bottom of the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 215 at 4700 South, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded about 12:50 p.m. to assist with traffic control on I-215 after the truck blew a tire and stalled on the freeway. Traffic cones and emergency triangles were set up to close one lane in the area, according to UHP.

“A short time later, an approaching red GMC truck came across the lane and ran into the back of the pumper truck. The driver of the GMC sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” UHP stated in a news release.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured, according to UHP.

Eastbound lanes to access northbound I-215 at 4700 South were closed while officials investigated the crash. Northbound I-215 also was reduced to two lanes for several hours, according to UHP.

“Investigators are working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave its lane and run into the truck,” the release states.