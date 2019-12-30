Police identify man found dead near West Valley City Walmart

Walmart, 5675 W. 6200 South, West Valley City. Photo: Google

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the 39-year-old man found dead Sunday morning near a Walmart on 6200 South in West Valley City.

West Valley City Police Lt. Matheson identified the man as Jason Caras. He told Gephardt Daily Caras lived nearby and had been noticed by customers sitting motionless in the grass near the drive thru at the Beans and Brews Coffeehouse.

Officers responded and found Caras deceased along with his vehicle which was discovered nearby. They said he did not appear to be dressed for the weather on a night when temperatures hovered in the low to mid 20s.

Matheson said Caras’ death, though not considered suspicious, is still under investigation. He said officials are looking at possible drug use as a contributing factor, but are awaiting a determination from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

