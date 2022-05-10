Police identify man found deceased on South Salt Lake roadway after shots fired call

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified a homicide victim found deceased in a roadway Monday night.

“Romeo Charles Stevens (27) has been identified as the deceased individual from the homicide on 5/9/2022 at 10:14 p.m. at 2190 South Main Street,” an SSLPD statement says.

“If you have any information please call 801-840-4000 or email [email protected]”

Danielle Croyle, South Salt Lake Police spokeswoman, talked to reporters at the scene Monday night.

“We had some type of altercation in the parking lot of Winco,” she said. “A weapons disturbance where multiple gunshots were heard.

“There is a deceased male in the roadway on Main Street, just south of Utopia,” she told reporters. “We have crime scene investigators out, we have our detectives out following up on leads.”

Croyle said police believe the fatal incident “stems from some type of altercation that may be just isolated,” adding that “Indications at the scene pointed to either gunshots or the man was hit or run over by a car. Or both.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.