Police identify Riverdale mother whose death led to Amber Alert, homicide, arson charge

RIVERDALE, Utah, March 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Riverdale Police Department released the name of the mother whose death, and disappearance of her two children, led to a statewide Amber Alert and the ultimate arrest of her partner on homicide and arson charges.

According to a Riverdale PD news release, the body of Mayra Catalan-Dimas, 23, was discovered inside a burning mobile home Monday near 5100 South 1050 West.

According to a Riverdale PD news release, police officers and crews from the Riverdale Fire Department were dispatched to 5100 South 1050 West at 2:45 p.m following reports of a structure fire.

“Upon arrival, they saw a small amount of smoke emanating from a trailer. They gained access and discovered an unresponsive woman inside. Officers carried the woman to safety from the structure fire. Despite efforts to provide aid, she was unfortunately found to be deceased.

“Following an investigation, officers determined the cause of death to be homicide, and the fire was determined to be arson,” the RPD statement said.

It was also discovered that the woman’s two children, a two-year-old girl, and a three-year-old boy, were missing from the home.”

Their father, Ricardo Trujillo, 29, was also unaccounted for.

An Amber Alert was issued about 5 p.m.

At 7:50 p.m., an individual reported seeing the vehicle listed in the Amber Alert on the side of the road in a Utah County Canyon.

“Officers responded and located the children with Ricardo Trujillo, who was taken into custody. The children were placed under the care of Child Protective Services initially but were later released to family.”

Trujillo was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility, on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

“The Riverdale Police Department will release further information as it becomes available.”