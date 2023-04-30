Police identify Santaquin man hit, killed by allegedly impaired driver

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 59-year-old Santaquin man hit and killed by an allegedly impaired driver Friday at a popular off-roading area in southwest Utah County.

Kurt Lewis Provost was hit by a truck while trying to get the attention of a speeding driver on Chimney Rock Pass Road, about 3 1/2 miles west of Redwood Road and seven miles north of Elberta, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies the truck was traveling about 70 mph on the narrow, winding dirt road about 5:10 p.m. and fled the scene after hitting the man.

Deputies arrested Andreu Pizzaro, 26, of Sandy, about 30 minutes later in connection with Provost’s death. Pizzaro is being held without bail in the Utah County jail for investigation of:

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Witnesses told deputies Provost was trying to get the attention of a speeding driver when the truck “swerved off the road to avoid the victim’s pickup, but ran straight over him,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Provost was thrown nearly 40 feet and sustained “extensive physical trauma over his head and body,” the release states. He died at the scene of the crash.

Pizzaro called dispatchers about 5:40 p.m. and provided his location, which was about eight miles north of where Provost was hit and killed, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived and arrested Pizzaro without incident, the release states.

Damage to the Toyota Tacoma he was driving was consistent with witnesses’ reports of the hit-and-run crash, according to the sheriff’s office.