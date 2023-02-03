Police identify victim, 2 suspects in fatal stabbing at Salt Lake City apartments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 34-year-old man fatally stabbed Thursday at a Salt Lake City apartment complex, along with two men wanted in connection with his death.

Charles Alires was stabbed Thursday afternoon at Palmer Court, 999 S. Main, and died at the scene, Salt Lake City police said in a news release Friday.

Police also released the names and photographs of two men considered suspects in Alires’ death: Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, and Ivy Chase Grant, 26.

“Community members should not approach either man, if located,” the release states.

Police say the investigation began at 3:43 p.m. Thursday when dispatchers were notified of a stabbing at The Road Home’s supportive housing complex for chronically homeless men, women and families.

Alires was in critical condition when officers arrived, and he received medical aid at the scene from police, the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance before succumbing to his injuries.

Police are working to determine what led to the stabbing.

“At this point, there is no information to indicate the stabbing was random,” the release states.

Police are asking anyone who sees Jackman or Grant to call 911. Anyone with general information about the men or the stabbing are asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 23–23556.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm Alires’ official cause of death, police said.