Police identify victim, announce arrests in fatal shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in an Ogden intersection, along with two men arrested in connection with his death.

Juan Garcia, of Ogden, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard about 5 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired from another vehicle, police said.

Garcia was in critical condition when he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to a news release from Ogden police.

On Friday, police announced the arrests of Mauro Soto, 21, and Anthony Barela, 30, in connection with Garcia’s death. Both were booked into the Weber County Jail on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting.

Soto faces felony charges of aggravated murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, police said.

Barela was arrested for investigation of felony obstruction of justice.

Despite the arrests, police are asking who witnessed or has information about the shooting to contact the Ogden Police Department Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8288.