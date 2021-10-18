Police identify woman who died in Little Cottonwood Canyon rollover

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of the woman who died in a rollover crash Sunday on state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“The victim of the accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon has been identified as Mandee Danielle Oberg, age 21, of Lehi,” the UPD statement said. “Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Police received a call at 5:25 p.m. reporting the crash in the Tanners Flat area at milepost 8.

The male driver, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

Cutler said the vehicle came around a sharp curve, overcorrected, and went up the side of the canyon wall, causing it to roll over.

Police believe that speed and alcohol were possible factors in the crash, Cutler said.

The canyon was closed to traffic for several hours while the scene was cleared.