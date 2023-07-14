Police: Impaired Cache County man drove around with explosives in car

LOGAN, Utah, July 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a Cache County man allegedly found in possession of explosive devices he was driving around with loose in the back seat of his vehicle while high on narcotics.

Kenneth L. Ryan Hughes, 38, of Nibley, was booked into the Cache County Jail on Wednesday night on suspicion of second-degree felony recklessness with an incendiary device, two counts, and five drug offenses.

In addition to the detonation cord, blasting caps and black powder found in his vehicle and home, search warrants revealed two fentanyl pills, meth and marijuana pipes, heroin “tooters,” a bag of marijuana and a small vial with white residue inside, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Urinalysis upon booking Hughes into jail “showed positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, amphetamine, THC (marijuana) and fentanyl,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

None of the explosive devices found were kept in required separate explosives containers but were loose on the back seat of his vehicle and in a bedroom closet, according to the documents.

“Kenneth denied knowing what the items were, suggesting he did not have a license to lawfully possess them.”

The gear was enough “to create two explosive devices strong enough to blow large holes in walls or destroy a vehicle,” reads the affidavit. “Kenneth is also a severe addict. A heavy drug addict in possession of two very powerful explosive devices would constitute a substantial danger to the community.”