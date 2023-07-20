Police: Impaired driver hits, critically injures motorcyclist in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 66-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she hit and critically injured a motorcyclist while driving impaired.

St. George police say Susan Marie McKinney was under the influence of prescription medication that impaired her driving when she hit a motorcyclist while turning left at the intersection of 2450 East and Red Cliffs Drive.

The motorcyclist, who had the right of way when hit by the turning vehicle about 10:45 a.m., was taken to a hospital with critical injuries that included head trauma and a broken pelvis, police said.

McKinney was taken to the St. George Police Department, where she agreed to be evaluated by a drug recognition expert, according to a probable cause statement filed Thursday in 5th District Court.

“Once there, we began the test, and I noted that Susan’s speech was slurred, and she struggled to concentrate and follow directions,” the affidavit states.

“During the one-leg stand, Susuan kept falling over and had to catch herself. Through the remainder of the test, I observed indicators that Susan was under the influence of a substance that impaired her ability to operate a vehicle safely.”

Police say McKinney admitted to taking prescription medication “that can impair a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.”

McKinney was arrested for investigation of DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony. She was booked into the Washington County jail, with bail set at $20,000.