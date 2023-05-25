Police in American Fork find handgun in junior high student’s backpack

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Responding short of a lockdown, police detained an American Fork Junior High student Wednesday morning found with a handgun in his backpack.

“This morning, our police department responded to American Fork Junior High School for a reported incident involving a found handgun,” American Fork police said in a press release on social media.

Emphasizing the word quickly, the department said the gun was recovered and the owner of the backpack identified as a student at the school who was detained by the school resource officer.

“As this was unfolding, school officials placed the school into a ‘hold’ status where students were secured in their respective classrooms but classrooms continued to operate normally. Officers were placed throughout and around the school to be present while a preliminary investigation took place.”

Through the preliminary investigation, officers determined it did not appear any threats to life or safety existed for the students, personnel, or anyone else on campus, police said. Once this determination was made, school officials released the “hold” status and the school continued with normal operations.

The gun was seen in a the backpack by students who alerted a teacher, and officers responded to the school at 10:13 a.m.

“Although the department’s investigation is still ongoing, it was determined the juvenile male was the one who brought the handgun to school and it appears that he acted alone. Further questions regarding how the handgun was obtained and the reason for which he brought the handgun to school are still being investigated.”

The department lauded officers and the Alpine School District for their coordination and quick response. “We also commend the students who had the bravery to immediately notify their teacher of their observations.”