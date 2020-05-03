Police in Davis County seek public’s help locating burglary suspect

SOUTH WEBER, Utah, May 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a burglary suspect who was seen on surveillance cameras at Axiom Construction in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The suspect’s name is Troy Faulkner, and he has a history of arrests, primarily for drug charges, officials said.

Officers responded to the business, at 7636 Cornia Drive, at about 1 a.m. and found that the complainant who reported the incident had already arrived and had blocked the suspect’s vehicle.

“There are a lot of doors there, so he was able to get away on foot,” Davis County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elizabeth Sollis told Gephardt Daily. “He got some property, but we aren’t sure what all he was able to take with him because he had to leave in a hurry.”

Faulkner is described as a 31-year-old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has a gold grill and dreadlocks.

Anyone who sees Troy Faulkner, or who may know his whereabouts, is asked to call Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4150 or, if you feel you are at risk, dial 911.

Officers with the Layton and Roy police departments have been assisting in the area search early Sunday.