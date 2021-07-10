Police in Midvale seek help locating missing, endangered 11-year-old boy

MIDVALE, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police in Midvale are asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy who has been missing and considered endangered since late Friday afternoon.

Oscar Glavez is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing Camp cargo pants and a Mexico soccer jersey, according to a Unified Police Department post on Facebook.

Oscar is high-functioning autistic, the post says. He was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday at Brighton Place Apartments in Midvale.

Anyone who has seen Oscar Glavez or who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call police at 801-743-7000.